Last Updated:

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Calls Heard’s Domestic Abuse Claim ‘act Of Cruelty To True Survivors’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in the midst of a legal battle, and a jury is now listening to closing statements from both parties after weeks in court.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
johnny depp

 Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid


Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a legal battle, and a jury is now listening to closing statements from both parties after weeks in court. This comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post about domestic violence. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has now begun the closing statements and mentioned that Heard's claim of domestic abuse is an 'act of profound cruelty' to survivors of it.

Johnny Depp closing statements in Amber Heard case

As per a report by the Independent, Camille Vasquez, who has been the talk of the town during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began the closing statements for Depp's side. She mentioned that Amber Heard claiming to be a 'public figure representing domestic abuse' in her 2018 op-ed was an 'act of profound cruelty' to survivors. She mentioned that it was 'disturbing' that Heard could take the stand before the court and 'make up the horrific tales of abuse'. Vasquez acknowledged the harsh reality of domestic abuse and mentioned it was the 'story of far too many women', but stated that it was not Heard's story. She said -

"What Ms Heard testified to in this courtroom is the story of far too many women. But the overwhelming evidence, weight of that evidence, shows that it’s not her story. It’s not Ms Heard’s story. It was an act of profound cruelty, not just to Mr Depp, but to true survivors of domestic abuse for Ms Heard to hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Camille Vasquez also mentioned that the Aquaman actor has placed a 'mountain of unproven allegations' against Depp, that are 'wild, over-the-top, and implausible'. She addressed the jury as she mentioned that they cannot pick and choose which ones to believe and must either believe them all or disregard them all. She continued -

READ | Johnny Depp calls Amber's accusations of abuse 'false'; denies committing 'sexual battery'

"What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top, and implausible. And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe, and which ones to disregard. You either believe all of it, or none of it. Either Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard with a bottle in Australia, or Ms Heard got up on that stand, in front of all of you, and made up that horrific tale of abuse."

READ | Johnny Depp says he helped Amber Heard acquire role in Aquaman 2; 'spoke to Warner execs'

 Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid

READ | Amber Heard says she is 'not surprised' by Kate Moss & others testifying for Johnny Depp
READ | Johnny Depp gets into war of words with Amber’s lawyer amid testimony, 'Can’t please you'
READ | Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Jury hears closing arguments in defamation trial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: johnny depp, amber heard, aquaman
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND