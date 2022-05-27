Johnny Depp's Lawyer Calls Heard’s Domestic Abuse Claim ‘act Of Cruelty To True Survivors’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a legal battle, and a jury is now listening to closing statements from both parties after weeks in court. This comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post about domestic violence. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has now begun the closing statements and mentioned that Heard's claim of domestic abuse is an 'act of profound cruelty' to survivors of it.

Johnny Depp closing statements in Amber Heard case

As per a report by the Independent, Camille Vasquez, who has been the talk of the town during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began the closing statements for Depp's side. She mentioned that Amber Heard claiming to be a 'public figure representing domestic abuse' in her 2018 op-ed was an 'act of profound cruelty' to survivors. She mentioned that it was 'disturbing' that Heard could take the stand before the court and 'make up the horrific tales of abuse'. Vasquez acknowledged the harsh reality of domestic abuse and mentioned it was the 'story of far too many women', but stated that it was not Heard's story. She said -

"What Ms Heard testified to in this courtroom is the story of far too many women. But the overwhelming evidence, weight of that evidence, shows that it’s not her story. It’s not Ms Heard’s story. It was an act of profound cruelty, not just to Mr Depp, but to true survivors of domestic abuse for Ms Heard to hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Vasquez: `What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations..You can't pick & choose which to believe. You either believe all of it or none of it. "Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything." #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/MvUbrcbTBc — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

Camille Vasquez also mentioned that the Aquaman actor has placed a 'mountain of unproven allegations' against Depp, that are 'wild, over-the-top, and implausible'. She addressed the jury as she mentioned that they cannot pick and choose which ones to believe and must either believe them all or disregard them all. She continued -

"What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top, and implausible. And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe, and which ones to disregard. You either believe all of it, or none of it. Either Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard with a bottle in Australia, or Ms Heard got up on that stand, in front of all of you, and made up that horrific tale of abuse."

