The ongoing legal feud between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has turned into a public affair due to its high profiled nature. The legal feud is televised live for millions of people to tune in and witness the private yet shocking details of the Hollywood stars' marriage. From disturbing claims to shocking revelations, the trial has gained traction on social media with netizens picking sides between the two actors.

Since the start of the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit on April 11, 2022, the ball is seen in Depp's court in terms of public support on social media. The same is reflected physically as several supporters of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor flocked outside the courthouse in Fairfax, VA to witness the trial in person.

Depp's supporters flock outside courtside amid legal battle against Amber Heard

As per a report from TMZ, several people lined up outside the courthouse to gain entry into the courtroom to witness the trial in person. The line at the door of the courthouse is to reportedly get the wristband that will allow them entry into the courtroom. The outlet also acquired pictures from outside the courthouse and pointed out that the majority of the people were Depp's supporters.

Some people were seen holding a placard with 'I heart Johnny' written on to it to show their support for the 58-year-old actor. The outlet also reported that a majority of the people were from the younger age group. Meanwhile, videos and pictures from outside the courtroom also show Depp receiving support from his fans whilst entering the courtroom.

My brother and his friends, after following these first weeks of trial, decided to make the short drive to Fairfax yesterday (because #JusticeForJohnnyDepp)



He says the amount of people supporting Johnny outside the courtroom is just insane… pic.twitter.com/1bYzc1TIji — Mary (@johnnyhellodepp) May 4, 2022

The frenzy around gaining access in the courtroom earlier came to light when People Magazine reported that a fan of the veteran actor spent over $30,000, that is around Rs 23 lakh, on her travel & stay expenses just to watch Amber Heard and Depp's trial in person. The woman told the outlet, ''I took my whole year's vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically."

Suit watch 2022 👔



Johnny Depp arrives to the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia 🏛#JusticeForJohnnyDepp ⚖️#JohnnyDepp 🎬 pic.twitter.com/1SgQv0SOXf — Johnny Depp’s Warrior (@johndeppwarrior) May 24, 2022

In the recent development, as per People, Depp's former partner Kate Moss is set to testify via video link after Heard mentioned the supermodel during her testimony. Moss will be asked to appear to dispel the rumour claimed by Heard in the court.

Image: AP