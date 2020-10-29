Johnny Depp's Libel Case Verdict To Be Delivered By British Judge On November 2

Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal tussle will come to an end in the coming week, as it was recently confirmed that a British judge will deliver his final verdict on the much-controversial libel case. USA Today claims that Britain’s judicial office recently confirmed the news and mentioned that judge Andrew Nicol will share his verdict in writing on November 2, without a hearing at the High Court. The highly controversial case comprises of accusations such as drug abuse, emotional turmoil, physical violence and drunken fights.

Johnny Depp's court case

This comes after Johnny Depp was ordered by the Virginia court to attend a deposition in Virginia next month. As reported by Deadline, Johnny Depp will have to appear for three successive dates from November 10, 2020, at 10 am each day. Reportedly, the scheduled time of the meet up might coincide with the shoot of his next film, Fantastic Beasts 3. Earlier in August, Johnny Depp called for a delay in the court proceedings, due to his hectic film shoot schedule. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been engaging in a legal tussle after the former filed a 50 million USD suit against his ex-wife.

Amber Heard countersued him earlier this year for $100 million USD and accused him of domestic violence. Reportedly, the court proceedings have been currently postponed from January to May, owing to the concerns regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Hollywood stars like Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have appeared in the court and have testified in support of Depp.

Disturbing accusations

The case ran for 2 years in the court and has witnessed disturbing accusations of violence, celebrity affairs, threesomes, the loss of $750 million, and marriage-ending poop attacks. However, in one of the trials, Amber Heard confessed that Johnny Depp is ‘generous, loving and a remarkable man’ when sober. Amber Heard also clarified that there was this other side of him which was a monster.

Explaining the reason behind enduring Johnny's tantrums, Amber mentioned that she was in love with him and had always ‘held out for hope’ during the course of their relationship. To support Amber's claims, her lawyer reportedly presented the text messages that were exchanged between Amber and her mother to the court, in which the actor accused Johnny of being crazy and mentioned that she was heartbroken to fall in love with a man like him. It remains to see, in whose favour the judge will pass his decision.

