Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi Said ‘Release Abhinandan Or India Will Attack’:Pak Oppn Recalls

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday, claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

"Speaking about Kulbhushan, we were not the ones who introduced an ordinance in one night and then kept it hidden for two months. We did not respectfully present him in Islamabad High Court, as the present government. I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq.

He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back. So I request them to not talk about such things, forcing us to talk about such things. Talk things which enhance productivity, get legislation done."

“General Bajwa came into the Room & his Legs were Shaking. Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI said- For God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9PM.”- Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament of Pakistan.

In a high-altitude dogfight that ensued, flying a 1960s aircraft, Wing Commander Abhinandan used his close-combat R73 missile to shoot down a Pakistani F-16, on February 27, 2019, but was captured himself by Pakistan Army. He spent days in Pakistan's custody after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Army and was released on March 1, 2019, by the Pakistan forces, as per the Geneva Convention agreement. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, for his exemplary bravery.

Nawaz Sharif names Army Generals

Recently, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif named top military Generals - Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hamid, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition's rally in Quetta, Balochistan - blaming Bajwa of stealing the 2018 elections, installing Imran Khan as PM, and horse-trading. Lashing out at Faiz, he alleged that he was charged with the Faizabad riots and yet promoted in the Army. Sharif also gave three messages to the - Army, civil servants, and the people to fight for their constitutional right to freedom and topple this government.

This the third rally after Gujranwala and Karachi and the first one where both Sharif and Bhutto have addressed the common people. The 11-Opposition parties' alliance named the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, comprising of Qaumi Watan Party chairperson Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others. The PDM has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” starting with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021 to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

