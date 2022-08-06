Johnny Depp's Friend Explains Why He Skipped Amber's Final Verdict; 'He Had Made Plans..'

Actor Johnny Depp witnessed several ups and downs in his life over the past few months after he was involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Although the Pirates of the Caribbean had a sweeping victory in the highly publicised defamation case, it seems like the case has still not ended yet with shocking revelations coming out each day.

After ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin's shocking allegations about Johnny Depp, recently, one of Depp's close friends spilled beans on why the actor was not present during the final verdict of the televised court case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's friend reveals why he wasn't present at the court

As per the reports of The Post, post the conclusion of the trial, Depp was basking in the onstage spotlight at concerts with his guitarist friend Jeff Beck. Reportedly, all of these activities were planned earlier and were a part of his calculated celebrations. A friend of Depp revealed that 'these plans were well-laid long before the trial' and 'the tour and movie were already scheduled.'

The insider further revealed that the timing of Beck's touring schedule conflicted with Depp's case's final verdict. So, instead of appearing for the verdict, the actor decided to remain committed to his work. Adding to this, the insider revealed to the portal-

"He was not there for the verdict because he had already made plans to tour with Jeff Beck.Johnny missed the first night of the tour so he could be in the courtroom for the closing arguments. But he would never let Jeff down. The arguments concluded and he got to the tour as soon as he possibly could."

More about Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case has unarguably been one of the most trending topics of debate in the past few months. The televised court case brought forward the couple's troubled marriage in front of a global audience. The case finally came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Image: AP