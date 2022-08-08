Actor Joaquin Phoenix is all set to make a comeback as Batman’s notorious foe, Joker/Arthur Fleck in his highly anticipated film Joker: Folie a Deux. The film serves as a sequel to Todd Philips's Joker which hit the big screens in 2019. The first part of the film chronicles the life of a failed clown and stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck and how circumstances reframe him into an anti-hero who seeks to destroy Gotham City. The movie not only garnered love and appreciation from the audience but also bagged several awards.

After the success of Joker, makers of the franchise are gearing up to weave the same magic with their forthcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux. Reportedly, Joker 2 will be a musical drama. Recently, its actor Zazie Beetz revealed why the Joaquin Phoenix starrer sequel film will be a musical movie.

Zazie Beetz reveals why Joker 2 is a musical drama

With a massive buzz around Joker 2, Zazie Beetz who will be seen taking on the role of Sophie Dumond, Arthur's love interest in the sequel film revealed how Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical film and that 'makes wonderful sense.' In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the 31 years old actor confessed that she 'wasn't really surprised by' the creative decision of Joker 2 being a musical film. The actor revealed that director Todd Phillips 'always had a creative approach to' it.

Beetz stated that she personally feels that in moments of sorrow and joy the only way to let the emotions out is through singing and dancing. Morever, she also discloses that 'singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience' for her.

She shared one of her personal anecdotes and stated-

"I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment."

Further, Beetz spilled beans on how Joker: Folie a Deux being a musical drama is absolutely justified. She added-

"And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Joker 2 is slated to make its way to the theatres on October 4, 2024. Apart from Phoenix and Beetz, Lady Gaga will also be seen in the movie essaying the role of Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Image: Instagram/@jokermovie/AP