Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Joker: Folie A Deux’ Release Date Locked; To Be Out On THIS Date

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who headlined the Todd Philips directorial project Joker in 2019, is all set to mark his return as Batman’s notorious foe, Joker/Arthur Fleck in his highly anticipated film Joker: Folie a Deux. The first part of the American psychological thriller film garnered much love and appreciation from the audience.

After a terrific response to 2019's Joker, makers are once again gearing up to take fans into the world of the DC villain. Ever since Joker 2 was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Reportedly, the film's production is currently underway, however, the makers have finalised the release date of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer project.

Joker 2's release date finalised

As per the reports of Variety, Todd Phillips' Joker sequel which is titled Joker: Folie a Deux, is said to make its way to the theatres on October 4, 2024. Joker: Folie a Deux will mark its debut on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released. Reportedly, the sequel film will be a musical and its production will begin in December.

Details about the film's plot are still kept under the wraps. However, the film's title itself suggests that the movie might witness Phoenix continuing with the horrific acts of violence as 'Folie à Deux' is a medical term that is more often related to a mental disorder which affects two or more people. Apart from this, Lady Gaga is also expected to join Phoenix to essay the role of Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

More about Joker

For Joker 2 Todd Phillips not only serves as the director of the film but he has also co-written the script alongside Scott Silver. The first part of the film chronicles the life of a failed clown and stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck and how circumstances reframe him into an anti-hero who seeks to destroy Gotham City. The movie even bagged several awards and accolades along with massive praise for the performance of the cast members.

