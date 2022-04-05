Jon Batiste Hangs Out With BTS' V Post Grammys 2022, Attempts To Speak Korean; Watch

Many stars of the music industry graced the red carpet of one of the biggest award shows, Grammys 2022. The show was filled with commendable musical performances and recognition of those who have done an extraordinary job in the field of music.

During the ceremony, several musicians shared smiles and bonded with each other while enjoying themselves. BTS member V and musician Jon Batiste, who won five awards at the ceremony, were also seen laughing and hugging each other. The two singers seemingly became friends at the show as they were also seen hanging out with each other at a restaurant.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both V and Jon Batiste shared some glimpses of their outing. The two were seen visiting a restaurant the night after Grammys 2022.

In the videos, Kim Taehyung was seen wearing a blue coloured Hawaiin themed shirt, while Batiste sported a plain t-shirt. Batiste was also seen trying his hand at Korean under the guidance of V. He also repeated a few statements of V, and greeted a staff of the restaurant. Sharing the videos, V wrote, "I ate it was delicious," in Korean, while Batiste wrote, "Music, food and good vibes with my guy thv."

Batiste and BTS at Grammys

Grammys 2022 was a successful night for Jon Batiste as the artiste went home with five awards. The musician bagged a total of 11 nominations this year. He not only won the Album of the Year Award for We Are but also bagged four more awards during the pre-announcements. Here is the list of his four awards.

Best American Roots Performance for Cry

Best American Roots Song for Cry

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Soul

Best Music Video for Score

On the other hand, BTS were nominated Best Pop/Duo/Group Award for their track Butter. The nomination marked the band's second-ever nomination at Grammys. While BTS did not take the award home, their fans made sure to cheer them up via social media.

Moreover, BTS wowed the audience and the entire world with their commendable performance at the Grammys 2022. The band sang and grooved to their single, Butter, and showcased some stunning moves.

