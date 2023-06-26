Jon Hamm Marries Anna Osceola At Venue With Mad Men Connection | PHOTOS

Actors Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot last Saturday on June 24. Their wedding was a star-studded affair as quite a few Hollywood celebs were in attendance. But little do people know that their wedding venue had a special connection to their hit series Mad Men.

3 things you need to know

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola dated for quite some time before tying the knot.

They met on the sets of Mad Men in 2015.

The couple also shared screen space in Confess, Fletch.

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola's Mad Men-style wedding

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's lavish wedding ceremony was held at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur. Surprisingly, it is the same location where the finale of the hit series Mad Men was filmed in 2015. While the couple chose to keep their nuptials private, several photos from the special day are doing the rounds on social media.

The groom wore a stylish tuxedo complemented by a black bow tie. Osceola, on the other hand, stunned in an elegant strapless dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a flowing, split skirt. The wedding offers a glimpse of the Mad Men finale location which served as a meaningful backdrop for the couple's wedding, uniting their real-life romance with the magic of the series.

According to TMZ, the couple walked down the aisle to the melody of the theme song from the 1976 James Bond film, You Only Live Twice. The wedding was a star-studded affair with several celebrities including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey among others in attendance.

File photo of Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's wedding | (Image: Twitter)

A journey from co-stars to lovers

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. While Hamm played the role of Don Draper, the latter was seen as Clementine. They hit off instantly and after spending some time together, their love story steadily blossomed over the years. After remaining discreet about their relationship, the couple finally made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at an Oscar's After-party.