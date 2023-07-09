Jonah Hill’s Ex Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse, Shares Screenshot Of Actor’s Text Messages

Sarah Brady, a surf instructor, recently accused actor Jonah Hill of keeping her in an emotionally abusive relationship. The couple dated in the year 2021. However, they parted ways a year later. Now, Hill is a father to a child with his girlfriend Olivia Miller.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady first interacted on Instagram.

They made their relationship official in August 2021.

Sarah Brady calls Jonah Hill 'misogynist narcissist'

Sarah, on July 9, shared a monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist." Later, the surf instructor went on to blast Jonah by sharing screenshots of their conversationS on her Instagram stories. One of the conversations showed Sarah receiving a text from Jonah, where he reportedly urged her to delete any pictures of her surfing that showed her 'ass in a thong'. The You People actor appeared to tell her it was a "good start" after Brady removed "all the posts".

The 21 Jump Street star hinted in another screenshot that he planned to break up with his then-girlfriend if she kept up her "boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men" and "friendships with women who are in unstable places." The law student, who dated Jonah from August 2021 until sometime in early 2022, kept a low profile after their breakup but decided to speak up now because "keeping it to [herself] was causing more damage to [her] mental health than sharing it could ever do."

Sarah stated in a last post that having an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person" and that it frequently results from one's own trauma. She said, "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK."