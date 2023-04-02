Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognisable In Viral Photos After Weight Loss

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill was recently photographed while surfing in California. He looked almost unrecognisable as the star featured a long beard. Mirror.co.uk first revealed the pictures of The Wolf of the Wall Street star.

The 21 Jump Street star seemed to be surfing effortlessly in the pictures. The actor looked completely lean, and many people have been comparing him to the likes of the Greek philosopher Plato. He also looked radically different from the looks he’s rocked throughout his career.

Formerly, Jonah Hill teamed up with the Beastie Boys rapper Mike Diamond and Spike Jonze to form a surfing crew called Surf Jews California. However, the Moneyball actor talked to GQ last year, revealing that he had been “terrified to surf his whole life.” He added that it’s a “totally random fear,” though he had always secretly dreamed of being a surfer.

jonah hill is jesus surfing pic.twitter.com/qbKPUakpQL — Kara Blakeslee (@blake_SLEE) April 1, 2023

Kanye West says he likes “Jewish people again” after watching 21 Jump Street

Last month, infamous rapper Kanye West had taken to Instagram to praise 21 Jump Street. He further said that watching “Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again.” The rapper further said that because of a few individuals, no one should generalise a sense of hatred towards “millions of innocent people.”

Actor and producer Seth Rogen reacted to it recently while appearing in an interview with CinemaBlend. He laughed at Kanye’s reaction and said that he feels “slight ownership” over this positive change as he also wrote some jokes for the film. He added that it’s good that Kanye West has been “cured” of his anti-Semitism.