Joseph Gordon Levitt's Best Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

From Inception to Don Jon, Joseph Gordon Levitt is known for immersing into his roles, for which the audience loves him. From concept-based movies to lighthearted comedies, Joseph has always proved to be a talented actor in Hollywood. The actor is quite famous for his diverse portrayals of characters, be it a cancer patient in the movie 50/50 or a porn addict in Don Jon. He also played the role of Edward Snowden, an American whistleblower, in the movie Snowden. Let’s take a look at Joseph Gordon Levitt's work and his top movies of all time. Below is the list of his movies. They are not in any particular order.

Inception

In this movie, Joseph Gordon Lewitt plays the role of a cunning partner of David Cobb, a highly intelligent thief, who invades people’s dreams to steal valuable information. This movie is one of the best movies by Christopher Nolan. The film was deemed smart and original by critics and also won various awards

Snowden

This movie is inspired by real-life events. Released in 2016, this thriller tells the story of a contractor who leaves his position at the National Security Agency and leaks classified information after he learns that the government is spying on non-threatening Americans. The movie also stars Shailene Woodley, who plays the role of the lead character's love interest.

50/50

This comedy-drama tells the story of a public radio journalist who becomes diagnosed with schwannoma neurofibrosarcoma and a tumour. He undergoes chemotherapy and battle cancer. The chances of him surviving are 50/50, hence the name of the film.

The Dark Knight Rises

After The Dark Knight, this DC Comics film won the hearts of the audience with the inclusion of Bane, Catwoman, and a tease to Batman's sidekick, Robin. While Joesph did not have that big of a role in the film like The Batman, he still hung around to help the Caped Crusader fight the vile Bane who intends to destroy Gotham City. This movie was also deemed as the perfect culmination to Nolan’s trilogy.

Don Jon

Don Jon is a 2013 American romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie revolves around bartender Jon Martello, who is a porn addict and has never had a genuine relationship with a woman. He then meets a woman who turns his life around.

