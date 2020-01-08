Even Leonardo DiCaprio Cannot Explain The Ending Of 'Inception'

Ever since Inception premiered about 10 years ago, even the lead star Leonardo DiCaprio cannot explain the film's ending. The director Christopher Nolan's mind-bending sci-fi drama has been a subject for endless debates regarding the film's ending.

[SPOILER ALERT] By now almost everyone knows that the film ends with an emotional scene where Leo's character Cobb has his long-awaited reunion with his kids. Questioning the reality of what is happening, Cobb uses his totem to see if he is dreaming that encounter or not. The screen then cuts to black and the credits start rolling out before the audience can figure out the ending of the film.

Even Leonardo DiCaprio fails to explain the ending of Inception

With every drama comes a series of conspiracy theories created and curated by fans and just like that, even this film has an abundance of theories seeking an answer to the ending. The closest the fans have gotten to solving the mystery is comments from Michael Caine who said that if Miles, Cobb's father in law, is in the scene, then the encounter was real.

As convincing as that argument may sound, fans don't seem impressed by it and continue to seek an answer. As far as DiCaprio's concerned, he is on the same page as his viewers, he cannot explain the ending.

When the two Once Upon a Time in Holywood costars, Brad Pitt and DiCaprio appeared on Marc Maron's podcast, as DiCaprio explained his thoughts on Inception, Pitt also confessed that he does not understand one of his films, Ad Astra.

According to the director's mind, the ones focusing on the film's ending are missing out on the bigger point of the scene. Cobb is finally at peace with his existence, happy to be back with his children, as he spent most of the film obsessing if he was in reality or a dream. But, in the final moment, he walks away which gives the message that he does not care. Nolan left the ending intentionally open so that fans could form their own conclusions.

The director has no plans of making a sequel to Inception, so the viewers will forever have to live with the mystery. But with Tenet set to release in 2020, people believe that Nolan will now present them with something else to debate over and maybe then, Inception will finally be a thing of the past. Tenet is already generating speculation about the 'afterlife' and fans are trying to figure out the narrative of the film.

