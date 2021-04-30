Last Updated:

Josh Duggar Arrested Five Days After Announcing 7th Child; Netizens React

Josh Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting fame was arrested on April 29, 2021; soon after his wife Anna announced pregnancy no. 7; see details here.

Source: Anna Duggar's Instagram

Josh Duggar, former 19 Kids and Counting star was recently arrested on April 29, 2021. The news comes soon after he and his wife Anna Duggar announced the pregnancy of their seventh child. Read along to know other details about the Duggar’s arrest.

Josh Duggar arrested, here is how fans are reacting 

According to the reports in USA Today, who have accessed the online government records, Josh Duggar was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on April 29, 2021. He has been booked into jail on Thursday afternoon in Washington County, Arkansas and is currently being held there. However, any other details about the arrest have not been revealed online and neither have the office of Magistrate Judge, Mark E. Ford and Homeland Security Investigation made a comment yet. Josh’s arrest has taken place only five days after he and Anna Duggar announced that they were soon to welcome their 7th kid. 

The family has been in the spotlight for a long time now, ever since their show, 19 Kids and Counting that primarily revolved around Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar started. Of their 19 kids, Joshua Duggar was the eldest and has been earlier involved in several controversial lawsuits involving property frauds, molestation of younger girls, two of which were his own sisters and also cheating on his wife, Anna. Twitterati is of the opinion that Josh Duggar's recent arrest that took place on Thursday was long due, take a look at some of the reactions here. 

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna's gender reveal of 7th child 

The couple who is to become parents again had taken to their Instagram accounts to share the news. The video features them standing in a field with their six children running towards them in the background. Josh then opened an umbrella that he was holding, and pink confetti showered all over them, suggesting that they were going to have another baby girl. Anna wrote, “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall". 

Promo Image Source: Anna Duggar’s Instagram

