Josh Duggar Arrested Five Days After Announcing 7th Child; Netizens React

Josh Duggar, former 19 Kids and Counting star was recently arrested on April 29, 2021. The news comes soon after he and his wife Anna Duggar announced the pregnancy of their seventh child. Read along to know other details about the Duggar’s arrest.

Josh Duggar arrested, here is how fans are reacting

According to the reports in USA Today, who have accessed the online government records, Josh Duggar was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on April 29, 2021. He has been booked into jail on Thursday afternoon in Washington County, Arkansas and is currently being held there. However, any other details about the arrest have not been revealed online and neither have the office of Magistrate Judge, Mark E. Ford and Homeland Security Investigation made a comment yet. Josh’s arrest has taken place only five days after he and Anna Duggar announced that they were soon to welcome their 7th kid.

The family has been in the spotlight for a long time now, ever since their show, 19 Kids and Counting that primarily revolved around Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar started. Of their 19 kids, Joshua Duggar was the eldest and has been earlier involved in several controversial lawsuits involving property frauds, molestation of younger girls, two of which were his own sisters and also cheating on his wife, Anna. Twitterati is of the opinion that Josh Duggar's recent arrest that took place on Thursday was long due, take a look at some of the reactions here.

It’s Friday, the sun is shining, and Josh Duggar is in jail. It’s gonna be a good day ðŸ¤— — OMGitsHendy (@we_are_mayday) April 30, 2021

Josh Duggar of 19 Kids And Counting is arrested and is 'placed in federal hold' | Daily Mail Online.... this stims from his arrest in 2019.... How come KJ never talks about Josh’s patents turning him in for child abuse? https://t.co/lrZb4t8djJ — candycane (@gettinthegossip) April 30, 2021

Me hearing that Josh Duggar (yes that one) was arrested by the feds. pic.twitter.com/PUziK6mWlb — Chloë! (@darkwebmemeacct) April 29, 2021

me seeing that Josh Duggar got arrested pic.twitter.com/HtjK2MuZtx — victoria (@idumbass42069) April 29, 2021

I can’t believe I’ve been alive long enough to live through 3 different Josh Duggar scandals!!! — Jenuwine (@FundieFridays) April 29, 2021

me after finding out josh duggar was arrested pic.twitter.com/6PQ6ugZhzZ — sophie !! (@illicitwaIls) April 29, 2021

just a reminder that Josh Duggar molested 5 girls, four of which were his own sisters ðŸ˜©



CLIPPED FROM

Manitowoc Herald-Times

Manitowoc, Wisconsin

17 Jun 2015, Wed • Page A4 pic.twitter.com/u8Q335MMQA — Maureen Moore (@HopesMom12) April 29, 2021

Me pretending to be shocked about Josh Duggar’s arrest despite it coming for years pic.twitter.com/LdfjBswHkM — soph (@sophcompton) April 29, 2021

Josh Duggar the dude who molested his sisters was arrested by federal agents. Gee I wonder what for — âš“ï¸ðŸš¢Imani Gandy ðŸš¢âš“ï¸ (@AngryBlackLady) April 29, 2021

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna's gender reveal of 7th child

The couple who is to become parents again had taken to their Instagram accounts to share the news. The video features them standing in a field with their six children running towards them in the background. Josh then opened an umbrella that he was holding, and pink confetti showered all over them, suggesting that they were going to have another baby girl. Anna wrote, “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall".

Promo Image Source: Anna Duggar’s Instagram