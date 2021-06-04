Jr NTR Pens Birthday Wish To 'KGF' Director Prashanth Neel, Says 'Be As Awesome As Always'

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel has turned a year older today, June 4, 2021. To mark this day, several celebs and fans have taken to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday boy. Among the many, Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle to pen a sweet birthday wish for Prashanth Neel.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jr NTR wished the actor also revealed that he cannot wait to begin work with him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel. Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces. God Bless”. Take a look at the post below.

Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel .Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces 🤘🏻. God Bless ! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 4, 2021

As soon as Jr NTR shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some users also went on to wish the birthday boy, while some were all gaga over the tweet. One of the users wrote, “Wishing our director @prashanth_neel garu a very Happy Birthday! Can't wait for #NTR31 to take off with you!!! #ManOfMassesNTR #KomaramBheemNTR”. Another user wrote, “Happy birthday @prashanth_neel garu from all @tarak9999 anna fans. All the best for all your projects. Can't wait for our radiation suit #NTR31”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jr NTR, who was in home isolation as he tested positive for COVID-19, has tested negative for the virus. On Twitter, the RRR actor thanked his doctors, nurses, and front-line personnel for their excellent care. In the message, Jr NTR also discussed what motivated him in his fight against COVID-19. In order to combat the novel coronavirus, the star also emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy attitude and good hygiene. The actor took to Twitter to write, “Happy to state that I've tested negative for COVID 19. Thank you, everyone, for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot”.

Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes 🙏🏻



I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

On the work front

RRR, the highly anticipated film from SS Rajamouli, is set to hit screens in October 2021. The lead actors in the film are Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While fans are excited about the upcoming film, the producers have made another decision. RRR's makers announced on Wednesday that the film would premiere on Netflix and Zee5. RRR will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, and Turkish. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Zee5.

