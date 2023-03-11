Jr NTR Strikes A Pose With Preity Zinta At The South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Bash

Ahead of the Oscars, many South Asian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, and others hosted the second annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars party. The bash took place at Los Angeles' Paramount Pictures Studios where Preity Zinta was also among the famous names who were present.

She recently took to her social media handle and shared a series of selfies with some of the celebs who graced the event. In the first photo, the diva can be seen striking a pose with Jr NTR where the two were all smiles.

In the next few photos, the Veer-Zaara actress can be seen sharing a frame with her husband Gene Goodenough, Shaunak Sen, filmmaker Guneet Monga, among others.

She further captioned the post, "A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each others achievement. It was such a fun evening."

Take a look at her post here:

As Preity posted several glimpses from the Pre-Oscars bash, fans could not take their eyes off from her photo with RRR fame Jr NTR.

For the unversed, the actor is on a promotional spree for his film RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023.

Preity Zinta on her special night at the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars party

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress not just posted pictures with Jr. NTR and Guneet Monga, but she also shared yet another post on her Instagram handle with other famous faces too.

In Preity's second photo dump, she is seen posing with Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Never Have I Ever fame actress Poorna Jagannathan, designer Falguni Pathak, actress Megan Suri, and others.

Along with the pictures, Zinta wrote, "From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy & beautiful than an independent, powerful & talented woman. Here’s to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos & that were at the party. I chatted, joked & got utterly silly with most of them & loved every bit of it cuz real women don’t compete with each other - they support & empower each other & have fun together."

After the Pre-Oscars bash, fans are now looking forward to the 95th Oscars which will take place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatres on March 13 IST.