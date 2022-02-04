Julia Fox Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Friends, Gets Expensive Gift From Beau Kanye West

Julia Fox rang in her 32nd birthday recently in the company of her close friends as well as beau and rapper Kanye West. Kanye and Julia have been grabbing headlines with their recent relationship and were seen spending quality time on the special occasion as well. In various glimpses shared by the model, one can see her entourage of friends beaming smiles alongside the rapper, with reports also stating that the latter showered Julia with a 'super expensive' gift.

Julia Fox rings in her 32nd birthday with beau Kanye West & close friends

The Heartless rapper took Julia and her girl gang for a birthday bash at Lucien in New York City. According to Page Six reports, a source close to the couple stated, “Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album". It also added that the couple entered the birthday venue together, looking all 'couple-y'. Kanye went all out to make Julia's birthday extremely special as he reportedly gifted her and her friends a total of five Birkin luxury bags, which start at around $10,000.

In pictures and videos making rounds on the internet, one can see Julia blowing her birthday cake candles as Kanye hugs her. Julia and her girl gang also posed with the Hermès Birkin bags Kanye gifted them. Take a look.

13 Reasons Why fame Tommy Dorfman also shared glimpses from the celebration, quipping that he's jealous for not getting the 'Birkin Bag'. He wrote, "The dolls came out for the one and only @juliafox from 2013 to today you have continued to shine a light in this world and remain the baddest downtown babe i’ve ever met. i love you, am immensely proud of you, and jealous that i didn’t get a birkin... wearing @newbottega of course styled by @tangino."

In a conversation with Interview magazine, Fox heaped praise on Kanye and said, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BLACKFASHIONTV_OFFICIAL/ @TOMMYDORFMAN)