Kanye West Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Julia Fox In Twinning Denim Outfit

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

As per People, Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut as they attended the KENZO fashion show together as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France. Kanye and Julia both wore matching denim outfits as they attended the fashion show. The pictures of the couple from the red carpet has been making quite some buzz amongst netizens.

Julia Fox recently sat down with Interview magazine and shared how her date with Kanye turned into a photoshoot. Fox said, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

She added, "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kanye claimed that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian wasn't allowing him to attend his daughter Chicago's birthday party. Kanye had gone live on his Instagram and claimed, "Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing." Kim is reportedly dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson and has been spotted with him on dinner dates.