Actor and model Julia Fox recently sent social media abuzz when she went shopping for groceries in a bikini in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 15. Photos of the celebrity went viral on the internet, leaving netizens shocked. Now, reacting to the same, Fox took to Instagram to explain her choice of attire.

The Uncut Gems star stepped out for an ordinary store run in a bizarre ensemble. The 32-year-old made her fashion statement with a black bikini set reportedly designed by Alexandar Wang. She completed her risque look with a denim jacket, matching knee-high boots and a denim bag. Check out the photos below, which she captioned as 'My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn. (sic)"

Julia Fox explains her fashion pick

After garnering flak from a barrage of netizens, Julia took to her Instagram stories to state if bikinis can be worn at the beach, then people can wear them anywhere. She wrote, “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol", as reported by Just Jared. Upon seeing her grocery shopping look, a user said, "Imagine wearing this and thinking its style. Ya’ll people weird (sic)". Another wrote, "I didn’t know grocery shopping is prepping for the apocalypse wow". Meanwhile, one more chimed in to say, "I don’t know. I think you might want to put that purse Jeans on". Take a look at it here:

Julia Fox sides with Amber Heard in defamation trial

Recently, Julia Fox also sparked another debate with her Instagram comment on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's highly-publicised defamation trial. Siding with Amber Heard, Fox claimed that the Aquaman star isn't powerful enough to abuse Johnny Depp. Julia maintained that though Heard may have hit Depp, it could not be termed as 'abuse' as she lacked the power to do so.

In an Instagram comment, Fox weighed in on the defamation trial and stated, "She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have the power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially".