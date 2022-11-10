Julia Fox Says She's Getting Fewer Acting Offers Post Publicised Romance With Kanye West

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was seen grabbing headlines every now and then throughout the year. From slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to his anti-semitic comments, the American rapper received a lot of backlash. He was also involved in a few highly publicised relationships, including his brief romance with model-actor Julia Fox. Recently, Fox threw light on the impact of a publicised relationship with West and revealed she is getting fewer acting offers.

On several occasions, Julia Fox has opened up about her short-term relationship with Kanye West. She recently appeared in an interview with Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast and talked about her highly-publicised relationship, which negatively impacted her acting career. During the chat, the Uncut Gems star revealed she is not receiving as many acting offers as before post her breakup with West. She said, "After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way. I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly."

The actor added that there had been plenty of "weird drawbacks" after being in the public's eye. She revealed that post her breakup, some people in the industry might perceive her to be a "tabloid type of person." But she is not letting such opinions come in the way of her goals and said, "It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care. I just have to trust the process."

About Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship

After Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last year, he briefly dated Fox in January 2022. The two were often spotted in public and also shared posts on their social media handles. While they were dating, West made attempts to win over Kardashian. After dating for nearly six weeks, Fox called it quits with the Donda rapper.

In a conversation with ES Magazine, Fox revealed that she was proud of herself for breaking up with West. She added West had "a lot to work on" and she did not have the time or energy for it.

Image: AP