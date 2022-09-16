Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox 'proud' Of Breaking Up With Rapper; Says 'he Had Lot To Work On'

Kanye West's former partner Julia Fox recently opened up about their breakup earlier this year, mentioning that the rapper had a 'lot to work on'. Fox, who first sparked romance rumours with West in January, said she didn't have the "bandwidth or emotional capacity" to deal with him, adding that she's "proud" to have broken up. Their separation happened in February amid Kanye's public requests for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take him back.

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox is 'proud' of breaking up with rapper

In a recent conversation with ES Magazine, she said, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy." Julia added, "I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that." She also explained that the rapper's “lifestyle wasn’t sustainable” for her.

"Real life set in," Fox said and added, "I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.” Fox admitted that she and Kanye might have had a chance for a long-term romance if she didn't have a 1-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian parted ways with Pete Davidson after almost 9 months of romance, following which Kanye shared a photo mourning the fake death of an SNL alum. A source told Page Six that Kim was 'livid' over the way Kanye reacted to the situation. The insider added, "This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

Kim also addressed her dating life in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, mentioning she has been looking for love in the wrong places. Calling herself "happily single", she added, "I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that."

(IMAGE: AP)