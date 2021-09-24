Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins The Cast Of Jonah Hill And Eddie Murphy's Upcoming Netflix Flick

Emmy award-winning actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Netflix comedy feature to be directed by Kenya Barris. The film was announced earlier in August, with Hill and Murphy playing the lead roles and the former co-writing and co-producing the venture. Actor Dreyfus shot to fame after appearing in the HBO political comedy Veep, which won her nine Emmy awards for her stellar performance.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old has joined the team of the upcoming Netflix comedy feature starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the lead role. The untitled venture will be directed by Kenya Barris, known for his work in BlackAF, black‑ish and more. Dreyfus will reportedly play the role of Jonah Hill's mother. She took to her Instagram to express her excitement over the news by writing, ''So, this is happening!''.

More on Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy's comedy flick

The plot for the comedy feature will revolve around Hill and Murphy experiencing the generation clash, cultural differences and modern love. It will also touch upon the societal expectations of modern love and how these dynamics affect and shape relationships.

Marking the reunion of Murphy with Barris since their stint together in Murphy’s upcoming venture Coming 2 America. The film is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris, while the latter will direct it. The duo will also produce the venture under the Khalabo Ink Society banner and Strong Baby shingle, along with Kevin Misher via Misher Films. Barris is all set to make his directorial debut in feature films with this project.

Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein (from Khalabo Ink Society), David Hyman, Charisse Hewitt Webster, Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin and Misher Films' Andy Berman will serve as Executive producers for the film.

On the work front, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the senior actor forged an impressive resume in Hollywood with over a dozen of successful movies and shows under her belt like Deconstructing Harry, Enough Said, Downhill and more. She was recently seen in Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Image: AP