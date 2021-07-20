Julia Roberts' 7-year-old Video As 'mother Nature' Goes Viral; See Here

Julia Roberts is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. Recently an old video hers went viral on social media where she lent her voice for the video about environment conservation. In the video, she spoke as Mother Nature and gave an impactful message.

Julia Roberts old video goes viral

The video was shared by Conservation International on their Youtube page. In the video, the actor could be heard saying, "Some call me nature, others call me mother nature. I have been here for over four and a half billion years — 22,500 times longer than you. I don’t really need people but people need me. Yes, your future depends on me. When I thrive, you thrive. When I falter, you falter, or worse." She could further be heard saying, "But I have been here for aeons. I have fed species greater than you and I have starved species greater than you. My oceans, my soil, my flowing streams, my forests, they all can take you or leave you." Julia Roberts powerful statement along with visuals of mother nature made for an impactful video.

Julia Roberts' daughter makes a rare red carpet appearance

Hazel Moder, #juliaroberts 16 year old daughter made her red carpet debut today at #cannes with her father #danielmoder pic.twitter.com/Ud6xe3eEnW — DESIS.LIVE - Entertainment News & Media (@desisLIVE) July 18, 2021

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel Moder usually keeps out of the limelight but recently, she made a rare red carpet appearance. Hazel attended the Cannes Film Festival to support her father, cinematographer Danny Moder for his movie Flag Day that was being premiered. Julia Roberts' daughter kept it simple on the red carpet as she opted for a beige dress with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

On the work front, Julia Robert's last movie was the family drama Wonder based on the 2012 novel of the same name by R. J. Palacio. Julia Roberts played the role of a mother whose son has the Treacher Collins syndrome which results in a deformed face. The movie also featured Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Noah Jupe, Izabela Vidovic, Mandy Patinkin, and Daveed Diggs. In 2019, she was seen in the psychological thriller television series Homecoming in which she also served as executive producer. The actress reprised her role in Season 2 of the show which was aired in 2020.

Image: Julia Roberts' Instagram

