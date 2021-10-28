Julia Roberts' Birthday: 5 Top Movies By The Actor That Gave A New Dimension To Cinema

Julia Roberts is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors. With her iconic roles and perfect smile, the actor resides in the hearts of millions of her fans. The academy award-winning actor began her career on the big screens in 1988 with the film Satisfaction. However, she established herself as a leading lady with the 1990's rom-com Pretty Woman. The actor has turned 54 today. On Julia Roberts' birthday, here are five of her iconic films that gave a new dimension to cinema.

Top 5 Julia Roberts' movies

Ocean's Eleven

With a star cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, Ocean's Eleven did wonders on the box office in 2001. The film's plot followed a gangster, Danny Ocean, and his team of 10 more people to successfully conduct a heist in a casino. The film was adapted from a 1960's movie of the same name. Steven Soderbergh helmed the film. Ocean's Eleven's success brought two more films in the series and a woman-centric film Ocean's Eight in 2018. Julia Roberts played the role of Tess Ocean in the trilogy.

Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich is one of the most successful films of Julia Roberts' life as it made her win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Roberts played the titular role of Erin Brockovich, who was an American activist, known for bringing down a power plant that was polluting a city's water supply. The film not only achieved success at the box office but also become one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Hollywood.

Closer

The 2014 romance drama Closer starred Julia Roberts alongside Natalie Portman, Clive Owen and Jude Law. The film revolved around two distinct couples, whose relationship comes crashing down as the man from one of the pairs gets involved with the woman of the other. The film won four nominations at the Academy Awards in 2005.

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman came as a breakthrough for Julia Roberts as she established herself as a leading lady after this 1990 film. The film became a success at the box office and also became the third highest-grossing film of 1990. The film also marked Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's maiden collaboration.

Notting Hill

Another high-grossing rom-com The Notting Hill garnered much appreciation from the audience. Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts starter film revolved around the love story of a bookseller and a leading American actor. It was helmed by Roger Michell and is one of the most loved romcoms in the world.

Image: AP