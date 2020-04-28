Julie Andrews Would Reprise Her Role In 'The Princess Diaries 3' Only For Anne Hathaway

Actor Julie Andrews does not seem to be thrilled over the idea of reprising her role for The Princess Diaries 3 but said in a talk show that she would not mind playing Anne Hathaway's grandmother and royalty coach once again. While giving an update on where the film currently stands, Julie said that it has been in the talks for a long time but nothing of that sort has to come to her yet. The actor feels that she has become too old and crotchety for the role.

Julie Andrews said that she is not sure if it is the right timing but feels that it would be lovely to work with Anne Hathaway again. The actor then added that she would be up for The Princess Diaries 3. However, she also added that people should wait for the script to come in first.

In a January 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, Anne Hathaway revealed that there is a script in the making for The Princess Diaries 3. Fans have been waiting for the classic series ever since then and are loving the possibility of a third film. Anne confirmed that both Julie Andrews and producer Debra Martin Chase are down to turn this film series into a trilogy. She added that they don't want to do it unless it is perfect because they love the series just as much as the fans.

The news of the script seemed to come as a surprise for Julie Andrews. The actor admitted in Andy Cohen's talk show that The Princess Diaries 3 has been in talks for a while. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway gave an update on the film during the premiere of The Hustle and said that the film is in Disney's hands.

