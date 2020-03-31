Anne Hathaway To Star In Film Adaptation Of Book Called 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway has been making it to the headlines since she managed to bag a prominent role in the film, French Children Don’t Throw Food. Reportedly, the film is based on Pamela Druckerman’s Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting which was an autobiographical book. Reports claim that Blueprint Picture and Studio Canal will be collectively producing the project. Read more to know about the upcoming Anne Hathaway starrer.

Anne Hathaway to star in French Children Don’t Throw Food

Anne Hathaway has been confirmed to play a prominent role in the upcoming film, French Children Don’t Throw Food. The film is based on Pamela Druckerman’s novel. Pamela wrote the book after she had a baby in Paris. The writer got extremely impressed when she noticed that French children were well-behaved and slept through the night by the time they were two or three months old.

This concept certainly got the writer hooked which lead to the creation of a new book. Blueprint’s producing history includes movies like Emma and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Thus, the viewers can expect to see an exceptional piece of work after the completion of the film.

Anne Hathaway's movies

Anne Hathaway has been one of the most influential actors of Hollywood who has managed to win an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her 2012’s Les Miserables. On the professional end, the actor is currently seen in Netflix’s The Last Thing He Wanted from Dee Rees. Reports also say that the actor will also be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches remake for Warner Bros.

✔️ Directed by Dee Rees

✔️ Anne Hathaway

✔️ Willem Dafoe

✔️ Ben Affleck

✔️ Based on the book by Joan Didion



Heavy checkmark on THE LAST THING HE WANTED, a political thriller coming to Netflix on February 21. pic.twitter.com/WjWImsecDq — Netflix Film @ Sundance (@NetflixFilm) January 23, 2020

