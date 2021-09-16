‘Jungle Cruise’: Dwayne Johnson On Working With Director Jaume, Says He Has ‘unique Sense’

Dwayne Johnson opened up about his experience working with Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of his most recent film, Jungle Cruise. The 2021 adventure film sees Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons in lead roles alongside Dwayne Johnson. The film will hit the big screen in India on September 24 in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about his experience working with Jungle Cruise director

According to reports by ANI, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that he admired the fact that Jaume had a ‘unique sense’ of what his movie should be. He also mentioned that the director came from a special cadre of Spanish directors, who have the work ethic, visual aesthetic and have the ability to tell stories through camera work. Dwayne also shared that a film like Jungle Cruise definitely needed a director like Jaume. Dwayne Johnson and Jaume Collet-Serra will have yet another chance of working together, as Jaume will also be helming Johnson’s superhero film, Black Adam.

Famously known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share some special news with his fans when his film crossed the $100 Million mark at the US box office. The Baywatch actor headed to the social media platform to announce the big news of the sequel of Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne wrote, “Em & I raisin’ a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL THANK YOU and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film ~ in theatres and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office.” The actor also mentioned that his film was only the fourth in the US in 2021 to reach such a milestone. He further wrote, “Not an easy accomplishment these, so thank you guys so much Let’s get this sequel on the road….Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Greenback to write. And I get to tag along with Emily Blunt.” Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take on the roles of Frank Wolff and Dr Lily Houghton respectively in the film.

(With input from ANI)

(Image: AP)