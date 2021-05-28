Last Updated:

'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Feat. Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Out; Fans Share Excitement

Jungle Cruise recently dropped its new trailer, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and fans could not hide their excitement for the movie.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Jungle Cruise trailer

IMAGE- DISNEY JUNGLE CRUISE'S INSTAGRAM


One of the most awaited fantasy- adventure movies, Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise has dropped its brand new trailer for the netizens on Youtube. Featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead role, the movie has a promising plot of a thrilling journey in search of an ancient tress that holds the power to heal. Hyped about the cast already, the Jungle Cruise trailer has several fans taking to their social media to voice out their anticipation. 

Jungle Cruise trailer reviews and reactions

As soon as the trailer was dropped, a plethora of reactions flooded social media on people reacting excitedly to the trailer. One fan wrote that trailer looked like a mashup of all the iconic adventure movies of Hollywood such as Indiana Jones Crystal Skull, and Jumanji, and they cannot wait to watch it. Another fan appreciated the theme of the movie writing that it looked like a classic adventure movie from the old days. Another fan tweeted that the trailer looked fun and they will be watching out for the Jungle Cruise release date.

One fan wrote about how the movie is not based on anyone's favourite Disney World ride and it fascinated them. Going into details with their review, a fan talked about how Disney overcompensated the 'daring girl' trope in their movies but was excited about Jungle Cruise nevertheless. Another fan wittily commented that the trailer looked like a 'spiritual successor' of the Mummy films. 

READ | Dwayne Johnson on weekend binge with daughters, quips "They ain't scared"

Jungle Cruise cast reaction

One fan reacted to seeing Jesse Plemons in the trailer and voiced out their excitement. Another fan jokingly remarked that they did not want to see an animatronic Dwayne Johnson in Disney World due to this world. On the other hand, one fan commented about the movie being good already due to featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt together. A fan praised the Jungle Cruise cast and wrote about how they waited 2 years for this movie.

READ | Dwayne Johnson serenades friend's 91-Year-Old mother on her birthday; Watch

Jungle Cruise release date

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the movie is all set to be released on the 30th of July this year. The audience will be able to watch the movies in theatres as well as on Disney+ through premiere access. Check out Dwayne Johnson's new adventure movie Jungle Cruise trailer here.

READ | Dwayne Johnson shares heart-melting video of daughter filing his calluses; Watch Here

IMAGE- DISNEY JUNGLE CRUISE'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Dwayne Johnson shares his diet as he prepares for 'big scene' in 'Black Adam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT