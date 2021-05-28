'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Feat. Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Out; Fans Share Excitement

One of the most awaited fantasy- adventure movies, Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise has dropped its brand new trailer for the netizens on Youtube. Featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead role, the movie has a promising plot of a thrilling journey in search of an ancient tress that holds the power to heal. Hyped about the cast already, the Jungle Cruise trailer has several fans taking to their social media to voice out their anticipation.

Jungle Cruise trailer reviews and reactions

As soon as the trailer was dropped, a plethora of reactions flooded social media on people reacting excitedly to the trailer. One fan wrote that trailer looked like a mashup of all the iconic adventure movies of Hollywood such as Indiana Jones Crystal Skull, and Jumanji, and they cannot wait to watch it. Another fan appreciated the theme of the movie writing that it looked like a classic adventure movie from the old days. Another fan tweeted that the trailer looked fun and they will be watching out for the Jungle Cruise release date.

This reminds me of a mashup of Indiana Jones Crystal Skull, Jumanji, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Mummy, Tarzan and Jackie Chan's Armour of God II: Operation Condor.

And I can't wait to see it. 😬🤣 — Sovann Pen (@SovannPen) May 27, 2021

The is a straight call back to the old adventure movies and I am living for it. — StartingToGeek (@startingtogeek) May 27, 2021

One fan wrote about how the movie is not based on anyone's favourite Disney World ride and it fascinated them. Going into details with their review, a fan talked about how Disney overcompensated the 'daring girl' trope in their movies but was excited about Jungle Cruise nevertheless. Another fan wittily commented that the trailer looked like a 'spiritual successor' of the Mummy films.

Jungle Cruise looks like a ton of fun! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson &

Emily Blunt on a wild jungle adventure! We have been waiting over 2 years for this movie & I hope it’s worth the long wait! Also Jesse Plemmons as a villain is great! I’ll be seeing Jungle Cruise in IMAX in July! pic.twitter.com/sY6MSPN65B — Josh❤️ Sour & Army Of The Dead #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 27, 2021

The fact that a movie based off of no one’s favorite Disneyworld ride actually exists is just fascinating to me. — Simeon Spaulding (@simecat9) May 27, 2021

Disney still feels the need to show off these badass girls at every turn (and I like them don't get me wrong, but there is a point its feels like their overcompensating). But this does give me '99 Mummy feels and I loved that film. So I'm down with. — Hereee's Richie! (@MrSkippyable) May 27, 2021

Jungle Cruise cast reaction

One fan reacted to seeing Jesse Plemons in the trailer and voiced out their excitement. Another fan jokingly remarked that they did not want to see an animatronic Dwayne Johnson in Disney World due to this world. On the other hand, one fan commented about the movie being good already due to featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt together. A fan praised the Jungle Cruise cast and wrote about how they waited 2 years for this movie.

i’m excited for this movie but i hope they don’t put a Dwayne Johnson animatronic on the ride because of it oh lord — ǝ l o Ɔ | BLM (@colem2323) May 27, 2021

Was that Jesse Plemons as the bad guy at the end? That’s classic. — Mark in Philly (@MarkHenryJr_) May 27, 2021

wait this actually looks really fun, i’m definitely gonna be checking it out — Luke (@qLxke_) May 27, 2021

I mean it has the Rock and Emily Blunt it has to be good right ? pic.twitter.com/GZCgVvykcN — Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) May 27, 2021

Jungle Cruise release date

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the movie is all set to be released on the 30th of July this year. The audience will be able to watch the movies in theatres as well as on Disney+ through premiere access. Check out Dwayne Johnson's new adventure movie Jungle Cruise trailer here.

