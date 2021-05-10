'Jupiter's Legacy' Creator Mark Millar Was Asked To Quit Writing For Marvel By Stan Lee

Scottish comic book writer Mark Millar, who created Jupiter's Legacy, was asked by Stan Lee to quit writing for Marvel. The 55-year old artist has given gems Marvel Knights, Spider-Man, Ultimate Fantastic Four, Civil War, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and many more which have been a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week on Friday, May 7, Netflix released Jupiter's Legacy which is based on an Image comic book by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quietly of the same name.

The eight-part action series follows the story of the world's first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s and at present, they are the revered elder guard. However, their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary stories of their parents. It features superheroes like Utopian, Lady Liberty, and Skyfox and has a dramatic spin to heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman.

Mark Millar was asked to quit writing for Marvel by Stan Lee?

According to CNET, Mark Millar revealed how comic book writers used to be uncredited back then and Stan Lee had asked him to quit writing for Marvel. Millar recalled he had done Kick-Ass and if he was going to another superhero story, he said it had to greatest superhero of all time. Millar said he was aware that he was never going to own Marvel and DC stuff back then.

Recalling the early days of comic writing he revealed that the writers and artists were not even credited sometimes back then and even today when their chapters were adapted by the multi-billion-dollar media franchises, the "work-for hire" still remained a thorny subject. Writer Ed Brubaker did not receive remuneration for creating Marvel's Winter Soldier even after the character was headlined in the Disney Plus TV series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Millar laid foundations of Marvel Cinematic Universe with his comics The Ultimates and Civil War. Talking about the same, he said after writing Marvel's biggest books, he had created an audience he could benefit from. He talked about the success of his own creations like Kick-Ass and Kingman that led to $31 million in sales of his Millarworld production company to Netflix in 2017. Millar's work in Marvel and DC helped him create the world of Jupiter's Legacy. Miller was a part of the writing process for the series and he then helped with the six months of editing after the shoot. Talking about how working in Marvel and DC helped him he said he thought he was going to treat everything he had done up to this point as a training exercise.

IMAGE: MARK MILLER AND STAN LEE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.