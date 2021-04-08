'Jupiter's Legacy' Trailer Shows Two Generation Of Superheroes In Netflix Series; Watch

Jupiter’s Legacy is an upcoming superhero series on Netflix. The show is about the first generation of superheroes who have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must continue their legendary ideals. The makers have dropped the first trailer of the show on April 7.

First Jupiter’s Legacy trailer out

Netflix has shared the first Jupiter’s Legacy trailer giving a glimpse at the superhero series. It starts with showing humans on an island as they become heroes and question the way they got their powers there. Going 90 years further, the superheroes are now old and have families.

The children inherit their parents' powers. However, the young generation finds it difficult to match the expectations. The video has the young superhero team in a battle, but their parents think they are not ready. There are mystical action sequences, superheroes, and villains. The series lands on Netflix on May 7, 2021. Check out the Jupiter’s Legacy trailer below.

A look at Jupiter's Legacy's plot

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. READ | 'Stowaway' Trailer featuring Anna Kendrick & Toni Collette released by Netflix

Jupiter's Legacy's cast has Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson / Brainwave, Leslie Bob as Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson / Paragon, Mike Wase as Fitz Small / The Flare, and Matt Lanter as George Hutchen / Skyfox. Tenika Davis, Anna Akana, and Tyler Mane have recurring roles in the show. Jupiter's Legacy’s cast has Chase Tang in a guest appearance as supervillain Baryon.

The upcoming Netflix superhero show is based on Jupiter’s Legacy comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It is created by Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight. The series is expected to have eight episodes in its first season.

Promo Image Source: mrmarkmillar Twitter