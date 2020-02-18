Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow Shares A Picture Of A Baby Dinosaur

Jurassic World 3 is currently in its pre-production stage, and exciting news of this installment of the franchise is already here. It was director of Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow, who took to his Twitter to share a picture from the pre-production stage of the film. Here is what he had to share from the Jurassic World 3 sets.

Read Also| Jurassic World 3 To Start Filming Mid-next Year, Reveals Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow reveals a baby dinosaur:

In the tweet shared by Colin Trevorrow on February 17, we can see a pint-sized prehistoric dinosaur who is set to appear in the third installment of the dinosaur franchise. He captioned the tweet by writing “Ready.” This indicates that the little dinosaur is ready to leave its small footprints on the sets of Jurassic World 3. This time around, the dinosaurs from the franchise will be seen in an untamed life as the enclosures holding them no longer exist.

Read Also| DeWanda Wise Joins 'Jurassic World 3' In Lead Role

This little dinosaur belongs to the triceratops family. This little star has made his second appearance in Trevorrow’s Twitter. The last time we saw this dinosaur was in a video where the makers were seen testing the motion capability of the robot. It did not have the paint job back then, but now the little dinosaur is ready to make its mark in Jurassic World 3. Take a look at the testing clip here.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Recreates 'Jurassic World' At Son Saint's 4th Birthday Bash

No further details about the dinosaur were given. But it has a striking resemblance to the baby Nasutoceratops that was seen in 2019s Battle at Big Rock. It was a short film that was created to help to bridge the story between the Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World 3. Jurassic World 3 will be released in theatres on June 11, 2021.

Read Also| Jurassic World 3: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, And Jeff Goldblum Set To Return

(Image courtesy: Jurassic World Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.