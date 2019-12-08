Kim Kardashian Recreates 'Jurassic World' At Son Saint's 4th Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian again proved that no one else can helm parties better than her. On December 5, the American TV personality threw an epic ‘dinosaur-themed’ birthday bash for her oldest son Saint, who turned four.

According to People magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True also turned up for the celebration. They were filmed jumping along with her cousins-- Chicago, North, Psalm in a sweet Instagram story video shared by the ‘Revenge Body’ host.

The 39-year-old star also shared several behind the scene photographs, including one recording the birthday boy wearing a festive dinosaur mask.

In the video, Kardashian was seen calling out Chicago who was scared and began to move away. "Look at Saint as the dinosaur, Don't be scared. It's just your brother with a mask," she said.

Prior to the big party, Kardashian filmed the set-up of the bright, candy-colored birthday cake, in a series of videos on Instagram as a glance of the extravagant party. Kim said, "Look, guys! Saint's dinosaur party is today, How cute is everything? We are still setting up."

The themed party had treats decorated with little dinosaur claws or eggs, where guests could stop to get 'Raptor Juice' after walking through the 'dinosaur cave.' There was also a dinosaur ball pit for children to play in as well as multiple DIY craft stations, 'Jurassic Jewellery' stop, and also included 'Dino Domes, 'where children could make their own dinosaur habitats. A giant red dinosaur head roaring at the sky was a centerpiece to the party.

Kardashian West described that the party also had a large dig site "where we are all going to hunt for fossils, and you have to put on all your gear," She said to Saint, "I bet we're gonna have fun," who pointed out a fossil he had found.

The mother of four, Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to her second eldest son on Instagram in honor of his birthday where she gushed in the post.

Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. pic.twitter.com/bA7s2Bfewj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2018

She praised her second-oldest child, "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!"



Kardashian West added, concluding with an adorable note: "Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty, When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)."

