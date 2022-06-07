‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ First Reviews Out; Critics Call Film A 'roaring Fun Adventure'

With just days ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion's release, fans are beaming with excitement to witness Chris Pratt & Co. navigate their way amidst the dreaded dinosaurs. After watching the North American premiere of the film, critics have poured in their reviews for the Colin Trevorrow directorial, which is set in the backdrop of four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom as dinosaurs now live alongside humans around the world.

While some critics have dubbed Jurassic World: Dominion as the ultimate 'roaring adventure', others have called it 'underwhelming for a finale' as it seemingly ignores the premise it should've had from the start. Take a look at Jurassic World: Dominion's early reviews below.

Jurassic World: Dominion first reviews out

Variety's senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay was all praises for the film, calling it a “roaring fun adventure, teasing that the 'dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever.' The publication's Clayton Davis said the project was “nostalgia on overdrive" and is sure to mint so much money at the box office.

#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them. pic.twitter.com/Z7kvy3SkpO — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 7, 2022

Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion - it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things "because" - smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive. pic.twitter.com/eD7hViPYSd — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 7, 2022

On the other hand, Variety's contributor Courtney Howard straight out called the Chris Patt starrer 'bad', noting that it tries to sew together two 'entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories'. Howard further added, "Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise."

#JurassicWorldDominion = BAD. It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/0xbyUR6O9d — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 7, 2022

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell stated that the project was 'underwhelming' for a finale, however, it was 'lovely' to see the reunion of Neill, Dern and Goldblum’s characters. Collider's Perri Nemiroff lauded the latest instalment for its mix of 'practical & digital effects' as the Dinosaurs looked great. Perri added, "Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it."

It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison. pic.twitter.com/IT2yXfhMFY — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it. pic.twitter.com/5qWYkddi9e — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 7, 2022

GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise. pic.twitter.com/AsGoqMsrSf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 7, 2022

The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, and Omar Sy among others. It will release on June 10, 2022.

