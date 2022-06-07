Last Updated:

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ First Reviews Out; Critics Call Film A 'roaring Fun Adventure'

'Jurassic World: Dominion's early reviews have deemed the Chris Pratt starrer a 'roaring fun adventure' packed with thrilling dinosaur scenes.

Jurassic World: Dominion

With just days ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion's release, fans are beaming with excitement to witness Chris Pratt & Co. navigate their way amidst the dreaded dinosaurs. After watching the North American premiere of the film, critics have poured in their reviews for the Colin Trevorrow directorial, which is set in the backdrop of four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom as dinosaurs now live alongside humans around the world. 

While some critics have dubbed Jurassic World: Dominion as the ultimate 'roaring adventure', others have called it 'underwhelming for a finale' as it seemingly ignores the premise it should've had from the start. Take a look at Jurassic World: Dominion's early reviews below. 

Jurassic World: Dominion first reviews out

Variety's senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay was all praises for the film, calling it a “roaring fun adventure, teasing that the 'dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever.' The publication's Clayton Davis said the project was “nostalgia on overdrive" and is sure to mint so much money at the box office. 

On the other hand, Variety's contributor Courtney Howard straight out called the Chris Patt starrer 'bad', noting that it tries to sew together two 'entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories'. Howard further added, "Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise."

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell stated that the project was 'underwhelming' for a finale, however, it was 'lovely' to see the reunion of Neill, Dern and Goldblum’s characters. Collider's Perri Nemiroff lauded the latest instalment for its mix of 'practical & digital effects' as the Dinosaurs looked great. Perri added, "Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it."

The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, and Omar Sy among others. It will release on June 10, 2022.

