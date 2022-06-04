Last Updated:

Jurassic World Dominion’s New Clip Makes Fans Nostalgic About 'Jurassic Park'; Watch

Recently, a new clip from 'Jurassic World Dominion' surfaced online and made fans nostalgic about the original Jurassic Park film, find out why.

Jurassic World Dominion

The Jurassic world universe is expanding and is all set to entertain the fans with the forthcoming film Jurassic World Dominion. The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. Reportedly, the film will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. 

The sci-fi adventure film is set four years after the backdrop of the destruction of Isla Nublar. The much-awaited project will hit the big screens on June 10, 2022. As the film's release date is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project. Recently, a new clip from the movie surfaced online that not only made fans nostalgic about the original Jurassic Park but also fueled their excitement levels for the forthcoming Jurassic World Dominion.

A new clip from Jurassic World Dominion surfaces online

The new clip from Jurassic World Dominion made fans take a trip down the memory lane and reminisce the memories of the original Jurassic Park as the video featured two characters from the first film-Sam Neill's Dr Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr Ellie Sattler. In the clip, a helicopter is seen going toward an island when Ramsay Cole reveals that the place is a safe haven for twenty displaced dinosaur species.

Then the chopper is seen going through snow-covered hills and valleys where a Dreadnoughtus is seen relaxing on the ground. The scene is quite similar to the original Jurassic Park when Grant and Sattler were taken to Jurassic Park by John Hammond. 

Take a look at the clip below:

More about Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion has been directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the inaugural instalment of the sequel trilogy. It features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more. To note, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will be reprising their roles from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. The last film ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed and in this one the future of mankind might be shown as balanced or chaotic as humans try to coexist with dinosaurs.

