'Jurassic World: Dominion' Glimpse At CinemaCon Shows Return Of Iconic Trio; Fans React

Less than a year ahead of its release, an update about Jurassic World: Dominion is raising excitement about the much-awaited venture. Universal Pictures had a surprise at the end of their CinemaCon session recently, a glimpse into the alleged last movie of the franchise. And the major highlight of the footage was the comeback of the iconic trio of Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, Dr. Alan Grant, essayed by Sam Neill and Dr. Ellie Sattler, enacted by Laura Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion first look shared by Universal at CinemaCon

Universal Pictures' CinemaCon presentation at the Caesars Colosseum Theatre on Wednesday was largely about their line-up of films till March 2022, but the event ended with a peek into the world of Jurassic World: Dominion. As per reports, the footage showed Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, running behind dinosaurs in a hilly landscape, while they chased Claire Dearing, essayed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to close the iconic dinosaur franchise, which has attained a cult following with its previous five ventures. The footage also featured visuals of one of the creators, Steven Spielberg interacting with Joseph Mazzelo, the actor who played the part of Tim Murphy, on the sets of the first movie, Jurassic Park in 1993.

The director of the movie, Colin Trevorrow stated that the movie asked a 'single question' on whether we would be safe if dinosaurs lived among humans. Pratt stated that the glimpse of the dinosaurs in the trailer and the ripples on the water defined his 'generation.'

The people present at the event as well as those who read their responses expressed their thoughts on Twitter. From 'absolutely epic' to 'can't wait' to the return of the 'holy trinity', there were excited reactions.

Universal Studios had their presentation at Cinema Con today and some Jurassic World Dominion footage was shared!



"and a raptor chasing Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) from rooftop to rooftop"



...oK, I'd say we're in! Can't wait for this film. @BryceDHoward https://t.co/xnHZJU4rGn pic.twitter.com/G88HsMUi3K — BryceDallasHowardNet (@BDHnetwork) August 26, 2021

The Jurassic World: Dominion footage shown at CinemaCon looked absolutely epic. As someone who grew up loving dinosaurs and the original film, I have a strong gut feeling that this final chapter is going to be the best one since the original. I can’t wait. #JurassicWorldDominion — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 26, 2021

The movie also stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Dimitri Thivaios.

The movie, which is set to be a part of the Jurassic World trilogy, is gearing up for release on June 10, 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow has co-written the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, while the story has been co-written by Trevorrow with Derek Connolly.