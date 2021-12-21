‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Introduces All-new 'brutal And Vicious' Raptor

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently gearing up for its release and has now introduced an all-new feature to the upcoming film, making fans even more excited for its release. The film will now see a new raptor called Atrociraptor and the magazine Empire debuted the new image, which saw the new and dangerous species chasing Chris Pratt. The upcoming film will mark the third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise and will release on June 10, 2022.

Jurassic World: Dominion introduces an all-new raptor

Every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film introduces a new species of dinosaur, that is more dangerous than the franchise has seen before. The first look posted by the magazine sees the new raptor, Atrociraptor chasing the lead character Owen Grady, as he tries to feel on his bike and ride down a flight of stairs. In conversation with the publication, the director, Colin Trevorrow mentioned that the new Atrociraptors will add 'brute force' to the film, and will not have a 'stealthy nature' like the Velociraptors the franchise has seen before. The director also made it clear that the new species would not appear in the film through hybridization, and so fans wait to see how they make their debut in Jurassic World: Dominion. The publication described the Atrociraptor as 'brutal and vicious' and called it 'one of the deadliest new dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion'.

The makers of the upcoming film released a trailer and hinted at what prompts the return of dinosaurs to earth 65 million years later. The trailer begins with dinosaurs of different species roaming on what appears to be the surface of the earth. It shows some of them flying, while others bathe. The trailer also sees two giant dinosaurs have an intense battle as they go head-to-head with each other. The clip then cuts to a massive dinosaur entering a drive-in movie screening and scaring the audience, who then runs for their life. The film will see how the creatures arrived on the earth and humans' attempts to contain and destroy them. Although none of the actors were seen in the trailer, the film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles. The film will also see some familiar faces reprise their roles from the previous film of the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Image: Instagram/@jurassicworld