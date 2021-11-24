The release of Jurassic World: Dominion is just seven months away, and the makers have started to create buzz surrounding the venture. This was evident with a new trailer unveiled for the much-anticipated film.

The makers have given a glimpse into the world of the dinosaurs with a 5-minute video titled The Prologue. The team has teased the world of dinosaurs and what prompts their return to earth 65 million years later. Here's what the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is all about:

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer out; teases return of dinosaurs on earth

The trailer starts with visuals of dinosaurs of different kinds roaming around what appears to be the Earth. One is a flying one and another group of elephant-like creatures bathing can also be seen. One could see a smaller dinosaur breaking eggs and eating from them.

A face-off between two giant dinosaurs is then shown, which is fierce and intense, with roars and bites.

The action then shifts to the earth '65 million years later.' A giant dinosaur arrives at a drive-in movie screening. There is panic all around as the audiences run for their life with the popcorn in hand.

However, the danger seems to have been expected, as officials plan on the way to contain the monster as they fire from a helicopter. The bullet does not hit the dinosaur, but the car glass behind the creature.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to feature the origins of the dinosaurs on Earth millions of years, their arrival on the planet later, how it spreads panic among humans and the steps that are taken to contain or destroy them.

There were no visuals of the actors in the trailer. The cast of the movie features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, among others, many of who reprise their roles from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion traces the events after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which had released in 2018. The latest movie has been directed by Colin Trevorrow. The filmmaker has developed the venture from the screenplay he penned with Emily Carmichael, from his story with Derek Connolly.

The action-adventure movie is gearing up for release on June 10, 2022.