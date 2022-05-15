'Jurassic World Dominion' To Be Final Film In The Franchise? Chris Pratt Addresses Rumour

Among several films continuing to establish franchises lined up for release this year, Jurassic World Dominion is also set to release this year. As the rumours about the film being the last in the franchise are buzzing online, Chris Pratt, who plays one of the lead roles, opened up about the rumours reflecting on the possibilities of a sequel in the future.

Chris Pratt addresses rumours about Jurassic World Dominion to be last film in franchise

According to Comicbook.com, Chris Pratt opened up about rumours revealing that the film, Jurassic World Dominion will be the final film in the franchise and even talked about the possibilities for the future. He shed light on how there was a possibility while comparing the situation to Avengers Endgame. He mentioned how every character had its own story while adding how it seems the phase of coming up with sequels and prequels was all over.

He said, “I mean, I guess it would probably... possibly? You'd want to leave it open to that possibility. You look at... There aren't a ton of comps for this kind of a thing. I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you've got whatever that was... 10 years, 20-something films. All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you're like, 'This is wild.' You've seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way. You've got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You've got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it's this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers... They've continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It's rolled over into a new phase, you know? And of course, Marvel continues to do great things. I feel like it seems, it makes sense that Jurassic would continue to tell great stories, but I think Iron Man's gone. And I guess I would be Hulk. Maybe.”

In an interview with Slashfilm, Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall was asked whether there will be additional movies in the Jurassic World franchise after the release of Dominion. Marshall responded to the question and hinted that there might be another movie after the trilogy ends and shared that the makers definitely wanted to make more movies in Jurassic World.

Image: Instagram/@prattprattpratt