'Just Go With It' Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler And Others In Pivotal Roles

Released in 2011, Just Go With It is a romantic comedy film that focuses on a surgeon who meets the girl of his dreams but needs the help of his loyal assistant to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife in order to cover up a lie. When more lies backfire, all of them fly off to Hawaii for an absurd weekend that tests the limits of how far someone will go for love.

Just Go With It cast and characters

Adam Sandler as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Maccabee

The cast of Just Go With It has Adam Sandler in the main role of Danny Maccabee. He is a 45-year-old successful plastic surgeon who uses his old unhappy marriage story to get women. He falls in love with a family and then his lies get him stuck in unwanted situations. Sandler is an acclaimed actor known for his performances in The Waterboy, Grown Ups, Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, and others.

Jennifer Aniston as Katherine Murphy

Among the important Just Go With it characters is Katherine Murphy, played by Jennifer Aniston. She is the office manager/assistant of Danny and his best friend. Katherine posses as his soon-to-be ex-wife in order for his boss to get the girl he loves. Aniston's acting credits include Friends, Bruce Almighty, Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers, The Morning Show, Office Space, and more.

Brooklyn Decker as Palmer Dodge

Just Go With It cast has Brooklyn Decker essaying Palmer Dodge. She is a young sixth-grade math teacher who meets Danny at a party. She is the girl with whom the surgeon falls in love, but his lies confuse her from making any decision. Decker has appeared in projects like Battleship, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Lovesong, Band Aid, Friends with Better Lives, Grace and Frankie, and others.

Nicole Kidman as Devlin Adams

The cast of Just Go With It has Nicole Kidman portraying Devlin Adams. She the real-life person who Katherine poses to be in her fake identity. Kidman is best known for her movies like Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Rabbit Hole, Lion, Eyes Wide Shut, To Die For, Batman Forever, Bewitched, and more.

Nick Swardson as Eddie Simms / Dolph Lundgren

Among the key Just Go With It characters is Eddie Simms, played by Nick Swardson. He is Danny's goofball cousin who has adopted an Austrian disguise as Dolph Lundgren. Swardson's acting credits include Almost Famous, Click, 30 Minutes or Less, That's My Boy, Grown Ups 2, The Do-Over, and others.

Just Go With It is directed by Dennis Dugan and is based on the 1969 film Cactus Flower, along with the Bollywood movie, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005). All are adaptations of the 1965 Broadway stage play written by Abe Burrows. The film earned good responses from the audience and was a hit at the box office.

