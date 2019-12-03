Just Mercy Trailer Impresses Netizens; Watch The Trailer Here

Just Mercy movie is based on the life of civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson. The movie portrays one of his cases where he fought the case of a man who was condemned for the death penalty for a crime he did not commit. The bone-chilling trailer of the film provides a peek into the upcoming film. Check out the trailer of the movie here.

Watch trailer

Every generation has its hero. Meet ours. #JustMercy, based on a true story, arrives in select theaters December 25, everywhere January 10. pic.twitter.com/Lw5NWaNo1Y — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) December 2, 2019

ALSO READ: DCEU: Will Michael B. Jordan Be The Next Superman? The Actor Met With DC To Discuss

The trailer opens with Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx in a courtroom. Jamie’s character Walter McMillian is sentenced to death by electrocution. The trailer takes the audience through an inner monologue of Michael B Jordan’s character Bryan Stevenson. He is adamant to bring Walter to justice irrespective of what he has to face, he is joined by a local activist, played by Brie Larson. The trailer is blunt and to the point, highlighting exactly what needs to be seen.

Just Mercy is a legal drama based on true events. The movie depicts the story of a young lawyer played by Michael B Jordan, who comes to Alabama after graduating from Harvard. He movies to the state to fight for those who are wrongfully condemned and his aim is to give proper representation to those who aren’t able to receive it. He meets Walter McMillian as one of his cases. Walter is sentenced to death for the murder of a young girl, a crime that he did not commit.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson On Online Trolls: I Promised Myself That I Won’t Pay Attention To It

The trailer of the movie has managed to woo the fans with its impactful scenes and its impressive story. The fans have huge expectations from the film and from both Jordan and Foxx. Check out the fan reactions to the trailer here.

Fan reactions

No way this movie isn’t going to be incredible! — Picture patch (@femi__lad) December 2, 2019

ALSO READ: Soul: Jamie Foxx Is Soul-searching As A Jazz Singer With Tina Fey

Wow this looks like a great movie

Oscar worthy stars and performances! — QueenEM (@QueenEM53146384) December 2, 2019

Just Mercy is directed and written by Destin Daniel Cretton. Along with Cretton, the movie is also written by Andrew Lanham and is adapted from Bryan Stevenson’s memoir. The movie stars Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson amongst others. Just Mercy will release in selected theatres on December 25, 2019, and it will release worldwide on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan Pitched A 'Superman' Film To Warner Bros

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.