DCEU: Will Michael B. Jordan Be The Next Superman? The Actor Met With DC To Discuss

Michael B. Jordan is one of the new-generation actors who has become an icon. His role in various movies such as Creed and Black Panther have made him a household name. His role as Erik Killmonger is one of the remarkable roles he has done in a superhero movie. He also worked as Johnny Storm in Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot. But news has again surfaced that Michael met the executives at Warner Bros. and talked about working in a Superman movie. This news has sparked rumours that Michael B. Jordan will be replacing Henry Cavill as Superman. But these are just rumours, and it turns out that Jordan is working on a different version of the superhero.

Will Michael B. Jordan be the next Superman?

After this news came out, fans are looking forward to watching a Jordan as the new Superman. Michael’s experience of playing in superhero movies is extensive. Later, it was also reportedly revealed that he talked to the studio executives and they did not sign any contract yet. It was also made clear that due to Jordan’s tight schedule, there is no opening to make it work. So there are very few chances we will see a black superman anytime soon. It was also reported that part of Jordan is unwilling to commit to the role because there is no script for a new Superman movie and no director is attached to the proposed project.

In a recent interview with a health magazine, Henry Cavill also revealed that he is still Superman. He added that he still wants to tell stories of Superman and the cape is still his. But due to his tight schedule after the renewal of his Netflix’s The Witcher, it is unlikely we will see Cavill on the big screen soon.

News has reportedly broken of Star Wars director JJ Abrams being signed in by Warner Bros. for working on DCEU movies. It was reported that Abrams has signed the contract to work on the second Man of Steel movie. But this news also has not been confirmed by the studio. It is highly unlikely that we will see a Superman movie before 2023.

