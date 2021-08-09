Justice League 2: Jason Momoa Reveals Warner Bros. Is Waiting For Him To Direct The Sequel

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently joked that Warner Bros. is waiting for him to be available as they plan to have him on board as Justice League 2 director. Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League hit the audience by storm and Momoa's Aquaman (aka Arthur Fleck) character has been hailed as his best work to date. The superstar has starred in several movies since the late '90s including his Baywatch appearance and gained subsequent recognition in his role in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo. However, since his entry into the DCEU world, the actor has stunned audiences with his performances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Aquaman.

Jason Momoa to take over as Justice League 2 director?

All the DC fans are well versed about the pertinent role Jason plays in Justice League. Now, the actor is already talking about a sequel while SnyderVerse producer has confirmed Zack’s future in the DCEU is not dead as of yet. The actor, who recently spoke to Cinemablend, while promoting his upcoming Netflix movie Sweet Girl, was asked when and how will the sequel of Justice League turn out. Jason had the most hilarious response to it.

It is unlikely that the actors who have made an appearance in the Zack Snyder directorial do not get bombarded with speculations and inside information about Warner Bros. superhit film. However, Jason turned it into a funny banter as he mentioned how DC had been waiting for him to direct it. Without giving any details, he took the question to another hilarious note.

He further said that DC is waiting for Warner Bros. to call him up and say, "Jason, I love you, I love what you guys are doing. Love the movie. I love Sweet Girl." He added that the makers are wondering "Hey, let’s get Brian Mendoza, let’s get Jason Momoa" to produce and direct the upcoming Justice League. He ended in an agreement to this made-up situation, saying, "You know what guys? We’re in."

Momoa's upcoming projects

Momoa is currently in demand as he has delivered several back to back blockbusters. Momoa is next appearing in Denis Villeneuve's Dune as Duncan Idaho and is also filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The first Aquaman was a pathbreaking movie for Warner Bros, earning them over $1 billion at the global box office. However, it is highly unlikely that Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Momoa will star in another team-up movie.

