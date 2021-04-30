Justice League 4K Trailer Has DC Fans Criticizing Warner Bros. Studios

Warner Bros. Entertainment has recently dropped Justice League 4K trailer, the theatrical cut. It is in the midst of fans' #RestoretheSnyderVerse campaign. The company's tactic has pissed off many DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans, including Zack Snyder.

DC fans criticize Warner Bros. for Justice League 4K trailer release

Warner Bros. Studios has shared Justice League 4K trailer on the internet. It contains the scenes from the theatrical version, hinting that this movie is the actual canon in the DCEU. The move has offended many DC fans who have started a backlash against the studio on social media. The video has more than 45k dislikes with just 2k likes on YouTube. Check it out below and know fans' reactions, including that of Zack Snyder's on Vero.

Fans' reactions

@wbpictures I am so disappointed on you guy when you insulted us tge fans by releasing that Josstice League trash in 4k instead Zack Sunder Justice League in 4k. We gotta start taking out our shares from yall. If you can't handle DC properties give it to other big studios. — ShattaKing (@ShattaKing11) April 30, 2021

DC Fans asking Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse , WB releases Joss Whedon's Justice League's 4K trailer instead.



DC Fans: pic.twitter.com/YVp22dbGfJ — Binge Informer (@BingeInformer) April 30, 2021

Warner Bros. basically played themselves by releasing the Joss Whedon cut of Justice League on 4K Blu Ray. Nobody wants that nonsense whose seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Lol — Josh Bieker (@BiekerJosh) April 30, 2021

Congratulations to @WBHomeEnt for their release on a tone death 4K version of Justice League!! Incredible how you have the most iconic characters in fiction and continue this insanity!! You had a salvaged DCEU with the Snyder Cut and I can only hope your IP's are liberated!! #sad — Ishiku Senpai the Oppai Samurai (@IshikuSenpai) April 30, 2021

*WB barely promotes Zack Snyder's Justice League*



*A full blown trailer for a 4K remaster of Josstice League which was directed by a gaslighting abuser they just kicked out* — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) April 28, 2021

WB really released a 4K trailer for Justice League (2017). Talk about a lack of self-awareness. Good job Warner Brothers, ya blew it ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ™ˆ pic.twitter.com/x7Ch3fjfwQ — Clarence Price (@MrClarencePrice) April 28, 2021

"Be very careful about the next thing you say"



WB: 'Justice League 4K trailer,'



"That's not very careful"



(ps. lmao look at that ratio) pic.twitter.com/GW5YuD9bZy — Big Man SOMM (@BigSOMM) April 29, 2021

@warnerbros reup the 4K trailer of #justiceleague (JL 2017) with the Russian family scene and poor designed Steppenwolf.



WOW. JUST WOW.



I bet this is how Snyder's fans feeling right now.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/ECt55u2gtV — Louis3501 (@dcvn3501) April 28, 2021

Most companies would kill to have so many fans tell them exactly what they want and @wbpictures does this? Very short-sighted. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse



Justice League | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment https://t.co/LFbYYZLOre via @YouTube — Joseph Poelstra (@JosephPoelstra) April 29, 2021

Done messed up A A-Ron pic.twitter.com/LYCWcnhFXx — Amateur Watcher (@OhioDavee) April 29, 2021

Released in 2017, Justice League got mostly negative reviews from the viewers, and it was said to be due to the involvement of Joss Whedon in the project. Fans demanded Zack Snyder's version with the #ReleasetheSnydercut campaign for three years. It came to fruition this year as Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered worldwide.

Following the success of the four-hour-long movie, fans started to demand Warner Bros. to #RestoretheSnyderVerse. It means that they want Zack Snyder's original plan for the DCEU to become a reality. The filmmaker has visioned two more Justice League projects and a possible Man of Steel sequel. However, the studio has denied working on any of Snyder's ideas. Hence, the feud between Snyder's fans and Warner Bros. is still going on.

Promo Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube