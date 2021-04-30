Last Updated:

Justice League 4K Trailer Has DC Fans Criticizing Warner Bros. Studios

Justice League 4K trailer was recently shared by the makers and it has received backlash from fans, especially those of Zack Snyder. Check out their reactions.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Justice League 4K trailer

Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube


Warner Bros. Entertainment has recently dropped Justice League 4K trailer, the theatrical cut. It is in the midst of fans' #RestoretheSnyderVerse campaign. The company's tactic has pissed off many DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans, including Zack Snyder. 

DC fans criticize Warner Bros. for Justice League 4K trailer release

Warner Bros. Studios has shared Justice League 4K trailer on the internet. It contains the scenes from the theatrical version, hinting that this movie is the actual canon in the DCEU. The move has offended many DC fans who have started a backlash against the studio on social media. The video has more than 45k dislikes with just 2k likes on YouTube. Check it out below and know fans' reactions, including that of Zack Snyder's on Vero. 

Fans' reactions

Released in 2017, Justice League got mostly negative reviews from the viewers, and it was said to be due to the involvement of Joss Whedon in the project. Fans demanded Zack Snyder's version with the #ReleasetheSnydercut campaign for three years. It came to fruition this year as Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered worldwide.

Following the success of the four-hour-long movie, fans started to demand Warner Bros. to #RestoretheSnyderVerse. It means that they want Zack Snyder's original plan for the DCEU to become a reality. The filmmaker has visioned two more Justice League projects and a possible Man of Steel sequel. However, the studio has denied working on any of Snyder's ideas. Hence, the feud between Snyder's fans and Warner Bros. is still going on.

Promo Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube

