Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Baldwin Get Cosy As They Strike Similar Pose For Selfie

Baby singer Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. In the selfie, the two can be seen sticking their tongue out while sitting close to each other. Justin can be seen wearing a grey hoodie while Hailey is wearing a lavender sweater sleeveless top with a blue skirt and a pearl necklace that reads "Tired". The couple is sporting sunglasses and is sitting in a car. Have a look at it.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pose for a selfie

While sharing the picture, the singer did not add any caption to it. The comment section is filled with their fans complimenting them as a couple. Take a look at Justin and Hailey's photos.

(Image Courtesy: Justin Bieber's Instagram post)

A look at Justin and Hailey's photos

Justin Bieber is often seen sharing pictures on his Instagram whereas his wife Hailey has limited herself from social media. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the model revealed that she uses her Instagram for a day or two a week and other post are handled by her team. She doesn't like the fact that people compare her and throw their opinion on her.

Earlier, the couple went and met the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Monday in Paris. Justin took to his Instagram to share the picture from the meet. In the picture, Justin was dressed for the event in a grey suit and blue sneakers, while his wife Hailey donned a light brown backless wraparound dress and heels. As per Daily Mail, the singer himself asked the French President to meet him and the group discussed "issues related to youth." Take a look at the picture.

Other than this, the couple who got married in 2018 is often seen enjoying a day out. Earlier on May 24, Justin posted a picture of themselves enjoying their Sunday. In the picture, the two are enjoying a meal while sporting casual outfits. Fans also spotted the singer with his new buzzcut. In the caption, the singer just wrote, "Happy Sunday". Take a look.

IMAGE: Justin Bieber's Instagram

