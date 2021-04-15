Justin Bieber On Past Drug Abuse: 'Bodyguard Used To Check My Pulse To Ensure I Was Alive'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is known for his songs and albums worldwide. The singer gained fame at the age of 13 with his debut song Baby. Along with the great fame, at an early age, came several dark phases. Justin Bieber recently opened up about his drug use and how it affected him.

Justin Bieber's drug abuse revelations

The Canadian singer, who hit overnight fame, has had a reputation for bad behaviour in the past. Along with an addiction to drugs, Bieber also had some brushes with the law. In an interview with GQ magazine's May issue, Justin Bieber revealed that his bodyguards used to check his pulse in the middle of the night by sneaking into his bedroom to make sure he is alive.

The singer said he had all the success and still he was sad and was in pain. He thought the success he had would resolve all of his issues and turned towards drugs to go through them. The singer also said he lost control of his vision for his career. He revealed he started taking pills and smoking weed at the age of 13.

The Peaches singer continued in the interview and revealed that wife Hailey Baldwin helped him to get through with some lowest point in his life. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in September 2018. In March 2019, Justin Bieber announced a break from his work to focus on his mental health. He also revealed in the interview about their first year of marriage. He said it was tough as there was a lot of going back to the trauma. He then said things are 'rosy' when asked about his current wedding situation. He also said they have a lot to look forward to.

He also credited his Christian belief and faith in God for helping him in his struggles including his chronic Lyme disease. He called God grace and said he came to a point where he asked God if he was real, as he needed God to help him. He further said he was struggling through his life and every decision he made was for his selfish ego.

Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram