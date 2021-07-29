Justin Bieber Shares Empathetic Note For Simone Biles After Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the final of the individual gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to concerns over her mental health. Explaining to reporters, that she was 'having a little bit of the twisties', the 24-year-old bowed out of the mega event.

After her announcement, she received love and support from several notable personalities across the globe, including pop star Justin Bieber. The singer praised the gymnast for prioritising her mental health over the Olympic Games. The Baby pop star took to Instagram to voice his support with a heartfelt post stating he is proud of her.

Justin Bieber voices support for the star athlete

The pop icon took to his Instagram on Wednesday in a long post highlighting the pressures one faces at the Olympics. He further stated that one cant 'forfeit' their soul to 'gain the whole world'. Sharing a picture of Simone, the caption read "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw (sic)," he wrote. "It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why.".

The singer also threw light on how he faced a mental roadblock when he was on Purpose tour and further mentioned that people thought it was' crazy' to not finish the tour leg. "People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.".

Celebrities pour in messages for America's celebrated gymnast

Many celebrities have expressed support for the most decorated American gymnast. Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the entire gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our Team USA," wrote actress Uzo Aduba, while TV host Hoda Kotb added, "Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competition after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won.".

After exiting the event on Tuesday, Simone revealed the mental difficulties she was going through. After the performance I put in, I just didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in the sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.”, she said. The athlete was replaced by Jade Carey in the all-around gymnastics finals that happened today.

(IMAGE- AP/JUSTIN BIEBER - INSTAGRAM)

