Justin Bieber Spends Quality Time With Wife Hailey, Says, 'Back In Action'; See Picture

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In the picture, they were seen spending quality time together. The couples post left fans and friends in awe and Chandler Moore, Justin Timberlake and many others dropped loving comments under it. Few fans were obsessed with Justin’s hair in the picture. Take a look at Justin Bieber's latest post below.

Justin Bieber is "back in action" in the latest Instagram post

Justin shared a picture in which he was seen shirtless, flaunting his tattoos and had an unusual hairstyle while looking into the camera intensely. On the other hand, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a green bikini that had a black and white flower print on it. She closed her eyes and kept one of her hands on her head while posing for the camera. In his caption, Justin wrote, “Back in action.”

Chandler Moore dropped a heart emoji whereas Patrick Nilsson wrote, “little cutie pies” with hearts. One fan commented writing, “Dear parents,just because your child is smiling at their phone doesn't mean they have boyfriend or girlfriend,they are just looking at justin and hailey.” Some fans commented on Justin’s hair and wrote, “What is that hair omg,” “YOUR HAIR.”

A look at Justin and Hailey Bieber's photos

Justin often shares pictures with Hailey on Instagram. Earlier, he shared a picture in which the couple was seen posing in formal attire. Justin wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt, formal black shoes and a hat. On the other hand, Hailey wore plain black, short one piece and black pencil heels while her hair was left loose. Justin captioned his post by simply dropping emojis.

Apart from this, he shared yet another selfie photo in which he looked at Hailey while holding her face. She also made a cute face and looked at him. Justin captioned his post with three heart emojis.

More about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber began dating model Hailey in 2015 but the couple split in January 2016. They reconciled in May 2018 and got married in September 2018 in a New York courthouse.

