Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Make Red Carpet Debut At Pre-Oscars Party; See Pic

American model Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler recently made their red carpet debut at the W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

American model Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler made their red carpet debut as a couple at the W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles earlier this week. Kaia Gerber, who earlier dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, raised the glam quotient by donning a two-piece ensemble comprising of a shimmery crop top and knee-length pencil skirt. On the other hand, Butler donned an all-black suit. 

The duo walked hand in hand as they entered the event at the restaurant Gigi's, where stars like  Zoë Kravitz, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wilmer Valderrama, Chris Pine, Tiffany Haddish, Cole Sprouse and Winnie Harlow also made their presence. The duo first sparked romance rumours back in December 2021, weeks after Gerber and Elordi parted ways. 

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make red carpet debut at pre-Oscars party in LA

Various glimpses of the duo from the event have now surfaced online, as they walk hand in hand. Take a look at them. 

Butler, who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, fuelled romance rumours with the 20-year-old model when he was seen with his arms around her late last year. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Gerber seems 'really happy' with him, and added, "All of her friends think he's really cute."

Earlier in February this year, the duo further sparked the dating reports after spending Valentine's day in London, according to E! News. An eyewitness mentioned, "They looked really happy and very comfortable with one another."

Speaking on what she wants in a relationship in the June/July 2021 issue of Vogue, Gerber had mentioned, "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions."

Meanwhile, Austin will next be seen as the iconic musician Elvis Presley in the biographical music drama Elvis.  Alo starring Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge,  Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr. among others, the film will witness a theatrical release in the United States on June 24, 2022. 

