Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Make Their Red Carpet Debut At Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures

Almost after a year of sparking dating rumours and making their relationship Instagram official, supermodel Kaia Gerber and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi have made their red carpet debut as a couple. The night of September 26 in Los Angeles witnessed a star dazzled exhibition of A-list Hollywood celebrities gracing the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Attended by stars like Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and many more, Gerber and Elordi managed to steal the spotlight with their stylish and graceful red carpet appearance.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make their red carpet debut

Marking their first celebrity event together, according to a report from E! News, Supermodel Kaia Gerber and Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi got decked up to walk the red carpet together at the opening ceremony of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 26. The 20-year-old model opted for gold Celine Gown amping it up with jewellery from Tiffany's Victoria collection, and the company's Soleste ring and Embrace ring. On the other hand, Elordi kept his attire classy as he sported a Celine black tux.

currently obsessed with this picture of kaia gerber and jacob elordi pic.twitter.com/3NdnAKz8Cv — s. (@GraceVictoriaCo) September 26, 2021

The 24-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a snap from the night and wrote, ''Cheers @academymuseum A brilliant evening celebrating the history of cinema. Here’s to its future x[sic]." Pictures of the couple attending the ceremony have taken the internet by storm as many fans appeared excited about their first major public appearance together. Many also could not help but swoon at their stylish and chic attires.

More on Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi dating

The couple first sparked dating rumours in the fall of 2020 after they were sported together in New York City. According to a report from Us Weekly, the couple also engaged in PDA in the city which fueled the dating rumours. According to ANI, the young supermodel told Vogue in comments posted in May, ''Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.''

The couple also made their relationship Instagram official when they dressed up as Priscilla Presley and her late husband Elvis Presley at Halloween.

(Image: ANI)