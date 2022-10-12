Kaley Cuoco Announces Pregnancy With Longtime Beau Tom Pelphrey; See Pics

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco earlier announced her separation from her husband Karl Cook and later confirmed her relationship with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. While the duo have been together for quite some time now, they recently left their fans in amazement by announcing that they were pregnant with a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos depicting some of her memorable moments spent with her husband Tom. The photos also gave glimpses of her baby bump as they celebrated the special day with a cake. In the caption, she announced her pregnancy revealing that their baby girl was coming in 2023 and added how they were beyond blessed and over the moon. She wrote, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon,” (sic)

Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy while flaunting her baby bump

On the other hand, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their relationship official by sharing their adorable moments on social media. TBBT actor posted numerous pictures of them together with a caption that read, “Life lately. ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’" (now deleted)

Tom Pelphrey also took to social media and unveiled some polaroids from the duo's time together with a long note in the caption. He wrote, “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.” - from Noah’s wall- 1/31/04." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@kaleycuoco